Westwood H.S. student charged with bringing knife to school

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Sheriff’s Department has charged a Westwood High school student for having a weapon on school grounds. Authorities say Thursday school staff was notified that a student had a knife. After further investigation, officials say administrators approached the student who they say admitted to having the weapon inside of his backpack. That’s where School Resource Officers (SRO’s) later discovered the knife and confiscated it.

The 15 year old was charged and for having a weapon on campus and released to his parents. Authorities say the knife was never presented to any of the students or staff and no threats were made.