Columbia man arrested on charges of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor, say authorities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)–The SC Attorney General Alan Wilson says Columbia resident Tony Wesley Hoover, 54, was arrested on three charges for attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators say the defendant was arrested on Oct. 18, after he solicited a person he believed to be a minor for sex.

Hoover was also charged for encouraging the child to produce sexual abuse material and sending sexually explicit images to the victim he believed was a minor, say authorities. He faces up to a possible 40 years in prison if found guilty of each count.

The Beaufort Police Department and Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators made the arrest.