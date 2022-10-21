Dominion Energy to continue tree trimming in several neighborhoods this week

Dominion Energy announced they will continue tree trimming efforts along overhead utility lines in several neighborhoods this week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Dominion Energy announced they will continue tree trimming efforts along overhead utility lines in several neighborhoods this week.

The neighborhoods affected by this include: Hyatt Part Neighborhood, Northwood Hills Organization, Eau Claire Community Council, and College Place Community Council.

In a release, the City of Columbia says, “The purpose of the trimming activities is to increase safety and reliability of the electric service. Dominion Energy reports an 89% improvement in reliability in vegetation related outages in areas where trimming is completed compared to a year ago. The trimming guidelines include removing vegetation within 8-12 feet below and beside the power lines and up to 20 feet above the power lines.”

For more information about Dominion Energy’s tree trimming activities, and helpful planting tips visit www.dominionenergysc.com/treetrimming.

Contact their 24-hour customer service center toll-free at 1-800-562-9308.