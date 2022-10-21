Kershaw Co. Clean Community Commission hosting free tarp giveaway

KERSHAW CO, S.C. (WOLO)— The Kershaw County Clean Community Commission is handing out free tarps Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at several locations in the community.

Tarps will be available to citizens on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.

The free tarp event will take place at the following convenience centers:

• Airport – 670 Highway 1 North, Camden

• Bethune – 108 Walton Street, Bethune

• Black River – 23 Parkland Drive, Camden

• Elgin – 2328 Highway 1 South, Elgin

• Highway 97 Lake Wateree – 3007 John G. Richards Road, Camden

• Lugoff – 60 Reclamation Road, Lugoff

• Wateree – 1561 Wateree Dam Road, Ridgeway

• Mt. Pisgah – 1663 Jones Road, Kershaw

• Springdale – 2752 Springdale Drive, Camden

According to South Carolina litter laws, all transported loads are to be securely covered and or fastened.

Penalties for violating the law may include fines up to $1,000, prison time and community service.

If you would like to volunteer during this event, contact the organization at kccleancommunity@gmail.com.