Kershaw Co. Clean Community Commission hosting free tarp giveaway
The Kershaw County Clean Community Commission is handing out free tarps Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at several locations in the community.
Tarps will be available to citizens on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.
The free tarp event will take place at the following convenience centers:
According to South Carolina litter laws, all transported loads are to be securely covered and or fastened.
Penalties for violating the law may include fines up to $1,000, prison time and community service.
If you would like to volunteer during this event, contact the organization at kccleancommunity@gmail.com.