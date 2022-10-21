RCSD searching for man believed to have information regarding shooting incident
The Richland County Sheriff's Department are looking to identify a man who may have information regarding a shooting incident that occurred last month near Ridge View High School.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department are looking to identify a man captured by surveillance who may have information regarding a shooting incident that occurred last month near Ridge View High School.
Investigators say they would like to speak with the man following a Sept. 29 incident where deputies responded to reports of shots fired in a neighborhood close to the high school. The event happened around 12:30 p.m.
Deputies determined gunfire was exchanged in the pool/recreational area of 92 Marchbank Parkway. No one was reported to be injured or any property damaged.
Authorities are asking if you have any information about the identity of this man to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.