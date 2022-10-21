Cody Webb returns home for a free show Friday on the Lake

Tyler Ryan catches up with Midlands native and county singer Cody Webb about music and fishin'

LAKE MURRAY SC (WOLO) – Ridge Spring native and rising Country Music singer Cody Webb is returning to one of his favorite places – Lake Murray – for a concert following the weigh-in of the XVI Bass World Championship, sponsored by Capital City Lake Murray Country, at Dreher Island State Park.

The tournament, which began on Monday, welcomed anglers from across the country, from far away places like Australia, Romania, Serbia, Zimbabwe and many more. The weigh-in is scheduled for Friday afternoon at 4:00 PM at the Dreher Island State Park, with Webb taking the stage soon after.

Webb has been playing music since he was a young boy, and for the last several years, has been living between Nashville, his home town of Ridge Spring, and on the road, as his career continues to soar. Cody’s single “She’s Carolina” has had over one million views, and writes with many of Twang-Town’s biggest starts, including Luke Combs.

The concert is free, and open to the public, however, there is a $5 parking fee charged by the State Park. Webb says to come hungry, as there will be food trucks and other vendors.

You can learn more about Cody Webb HERE, and more about Capitol City Lake Murray HERE.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Tyler Ryan is an award winning television and radio personality, writer, investigative journalist, and professional emcee. He appears daily on ABC Columbia’s Good Morning Columbia, as well as hosting the syndicated radio program Carolina Cares on the South Carolina Radio Network, and the iHeart Radio Network. Tyler also regularly appears as a criminal expert and journalist on regional and national crime based programs like Snapped and Killer Couples. You can contact him directly via EMAIL Or on the socials: Tyler’s Instagram // Tyler’s Facebook