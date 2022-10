COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you ready for game day? The Gamecocks host Texas A&M Saturday night at 7:30pm at Williams Brice Stadium.

Gamecock Saturday Night airs Saturday only on ABC Columbia.

Join Sports Director Mike Gillespie and Chaz Frazier as they break down all the football action, plus highlights, reaction and analysis.

Join us Saturday night after College Football on ABC Columbia.