Chicken house declared a total loss after fire in Lexington County

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) –  The Lexington County Fire Service responded to a structure fire on October 22, according to Lexington County officials.
The fire service responded to the 1300 block of Calks Ferry Road at around 9:30 p.m. The chicken house on the property was fully involved upon their arrival and crews worked until the fire was completely under control. Batesburg-Leesville Fire Department assisted on the scene.
No injuries were reported but the building was a total loss.
