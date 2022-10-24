$1 million Powerball winner in SC, next drawing is tonight

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach is $1 million richer today and a player right here in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend.

The million dollar ticket was sold at a Kroger in the Grand Strand, and the $50,000 ticket was sold at the Quick Stop on Broad River Road.

With no jackpot winner, the Powerball is now up to $610 million tonight.

It’s the eighth largest jackpot in Powerball’s 30-year history.