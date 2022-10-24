SLED: Former Greenville County Deputy charged for distributing marijuana

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says they arrested former Greenville County Deputy Nicholas Craig Ison, 22, for the distribution of marijuana.

Agents say that Ison intentionally distributed the controlled substance to an informant under video and audio recording.

The unlawful activity occurred in Pickens County on Friday, Oct. 21, according to SLED.

The investigation was carried out by the Easley Police Department, the Pickens County Sheriff’s

Office, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, and agents with the SLED Narcotics Unit.