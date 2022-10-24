Lexington Sheriff’s Dept. charge teen and family members in Swansea shooting

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — The Lexington Sheriff’s Department says three individuals have been charged following a Saturday shooting that injured two people in Swansea. The victims suffered minor wounds.

Authorities say a teen, his mother and his uncle are facing multiple charges related to the shooting that occurred after a back-and-forth between two groups of teenagers that began near the suspects’ homes.

A dozen minors showed up at Fuller’s home to support a friend who was rumored to be fighting Fuller. Fuller and Wise fired shots in the air shortly after the crowd arrived, say deputies.

According to authorities, Wise chased the teens in his car and Fuller joined in a truck driven by his mother. They pursued the teens and shot at them. Two people and three vehicles were hit with shotgun pellets, say deputies.

Arrest warrants state Jacob Edward Fuller, 19, is charged with two counts of assault and battery of an aggravated nature, two counts of discharging a firearm into a vehicle, two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm, and one count of possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime.

Christal Renee Wise-Fuller, 43, and Raymond Louis Wise, 44, are charged with counts of assault and battery of an aggravated nature, and discharging a firearm into a vehicle.

Wise has additional charges for pointing and presenting a firearm and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, say deputies.