Local Living: Pet adoption special and spooky Saturday

Local Living on ABC Columbia brought to you by MUSC Health

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina State Museum is hosting Spooky Saturday.

According to the event calendar it takes place this Saturday October 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

State Museum officials announced the spooky shows are for kids aged 3-12, those in costume get free general admission.

Per the museum page, activities are included with museum general admission or membership. Planetarium and 4D shows require an additional charge. Due to limited capacities advance online ticket purchase is strongly encouraged.

For more information and ticket information, click here http://www.scmuseum.org/calendar/spooky-saturday-kids-ages-3-12-in-costume-get-free-admission/

Palmetto Animal Assisted Life Services (PAALS) is hosting a Haunted Paaloween party.

The event will be held October 29, 2022 from 6 to 10 pm at the Saluda Shoals River Center.

There will be a bbq buffet, desert, photo booth, strolling magician and live music. Animals will also be up for adoption.

For more information, click here https://www.paals.org/paaloween

Are you looking to adopt a furry animal into your family?

Columbia Animal Services is hosting a pet adoption special Oct. 24-31 for those interested in creating a life-long home for an animal in need.

Individuals or families interested in taking home a pet can do so for only $15!

Visit Columbia Animal Services at 127 Humane Lane for this adoption special.