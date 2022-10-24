ONE-ON-ONE: FBI agent provides cybersecurity tips for Midlands residents as online threats increase

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — Since 2004, October has been declared Cybersecurity Awareness Month by the President and Congress.

With cyber threats growing in the Carolinas, the FBI Columbia field office presented information this afternoon about how to stay safe online.

“Cybersecurity is not a one time thing. It’s a continuous effort on your part because the hackers are continuously trying to get your information,” said Cindy Starns, FBI Columbia supervisory special agent.

According to the FBI Columbia field office, South Carolina residents have lost more than $80 million so far this year. In both North and South Carolina, the number of cyber attacks continues to increase each year.

“The biggest one is an importer,” Starns said. “Someone is pretending to be authority and convincing you to do something they want you to do. This can be giving up account information… passwords or buying gift cards.

Some of the most common attacks are ransomware, where your data is withheld from you unless you pay a fee, or phishing, a scheme to get you to reveal personal information.

“They use tactics like knowing something about you, applying pressure and telling you the consequences are dire,” Starns said. “There’s a lot of pressure and I want to let people know they don’t have to give out that information.”

While you may be safe from online threats when using your own devices, using a public computer can put you at risk from a cyber attack.

“You have no idea what software is on there that can protect you or who else is on there with access to that information,” Starns said. “If you’re doing something really sensitive, make sure it’s on a device you control.”

No matter what device you are on, Starns says be careful of oversharing online. Most of the time she says hackers use information their victims shared themselves.

“It’s providing your own information out there. Be careful about what you put on social media,” the FBI agent said. “If you want to share information that’s great, but there are a lot of capabilities of these platforms that allow you to make your profile private or only shared with friends and family.’”

For more cyber safety tips, see more information here.