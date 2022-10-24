RCSD investigating shooting that left one man dead

The Richland County Sheriff's Department says they responded to a shooting incident that occurred Oct. 23 around 3 a.m., leaving one man injured and another dead.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department says they responded to a shooting incident that occurred Oct. 23 around 3 a.m., leaving one man injured and another dead.

Deputies say they received reports of a shooting at an apartment complex at 1800 Killian Lakes Drive in Columbia.

A man who was located in a parking lot had been shot in the lower body. He was transported to a local hospital.

Authorities say they also found a deceased man in the parking lot who was shot in the upper body.

If you have any information about this incident, submit a tip to CrimeStoppers at crimesc.com.