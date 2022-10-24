Richland County deputy and man bond after routine traffic stop

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An intense race between a Richland County deputy and a young man but not the kind the public may be use to hearing about.

Deputy Braylyn Salmond says he was conducting a routine traffic stop on Reelz: On Patrol Live when he smelled marijuana coming from Malcolm Carter’s vehicle but nothing was found. Deputy Salmond says the two began talking about life lessons and Carter’s passion for running track which resulted in them competing in a friendly race. The race ended with Carter coming in first.

On Monday, October 24th, the two had a re-match but this race included an obstacle course. Carter says this whole experience has influenced his opinion on law enforcement.

“I rolled down my window and he came to the window with a smile. You don’t see that often. He came with a big smile even as he’s asking me questions that would be me breaking the law or whatever, he was still smiling and talking to me like a regular person and I feel like we need more of that. People need to see more of that like all officers are not bad,” says Carter.

“We’re all about putting bad guys in jail but if you can take a chance and build a relationship with somebody in the community that will go along way,” says Deputy Salmond.

The same outcome for the re-match, Carter won again and the sheriff’s department gifting him a brand new pair of crocs.

Sheriff Leon Lott says they are hoping to recruit Carter to be a member of the team.