Test scores drop, shows students struggled in math & reading after pandemic

Students in the United States aren't testing well when it comes to reading and math.

CNN—Students in the United States aren’t testing well when it comes to reading and math.

According to the “nation’s report card,” the average math score for fourth graders was five points lower than it was in 2019 and eighth graders saw their math grades drop eight points in that same time frame.

Reading scores also dropped for both fourth and eighth graders.

Officials say the Covid-19 pandemic appears to have played a factor in the decreases.