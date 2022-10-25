Early voting happening today in SC!

Head out to your early voting location today!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Head out to your early voting location today! The South Carolina Election Commission says you have until Saturday, Nov. 5 to visit your early voting center and have your voice heard this election cycle.

Early voting times : 8:30 a.m.- 6:00 p.m., Monday, Oct. 24 through Saturday, Nov. 5.

Registered voters are asked to check scVOTES.gov or contact your county voter registration office to find the appropriate voting location.

Visit scVOTES.gov for a list of this years ballot contenders and for information about absentee voting.

Individuals will be required to present a Photo ID when checking in to vote.

The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Friday, Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. They must be received by the county voter registration office by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov.8.