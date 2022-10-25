Orangeburg Dept. of Public Safety releases new details in weekend shooting

Orangeburg, SC (WOLO) — The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is releasing new details surrounding a weekend shooting. Authorities say around 8:30 Sunday an officer doing routine patrols noticed a car parked in the 700 block of Riverside Drive. The officer says he did not notice a victim inside of the car until opening the passenger side door where officials say he noticed shell casings on the floor and the victim inside, slumped over the center console with no pulse and cold to the touch.

Authorities say once they were able to remove the unidentified man from the vehicle they determined the victim had been shot in the face, another gunshot struck the steering wheel as well. Authorities say the coroner who responded to the scene, that because of various factors the man could have been shot hours prior to being discovered. No gun was ever located in or around the vehicle leaving officials with the Orangeburg Public Safety to begin investigating the shooting death as a homicide.

Several pieces of evidence were collected at the scene of the shooting. Investigators are now trying to determine if a camera by the front gate near the splash pad may have captured any of the incident.