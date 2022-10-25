UPDATE: Coroner Rutherford identifies shooting victim as 21 year-old Greenville man

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford identified 21 year-old Sean M. Hakeem Jr., of Greenville, as the victim in a shooting incident that occurred Oct. 23 around 3 a.m., leaving another man injured.

Deputies say they received reports of a shooting at an apartment complex at 1800 Killian Lakes Drive in Columbia.

A man who was located in a parking lot had been shot in the lower body. He was transported to a local hospital.

Authorities say they also found the deceased victim in the parking lot with a shot in the upper body.

In a release, Coroner Rutherford says, “We will continue working with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department to fully investigate this homicide.”