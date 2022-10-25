Sumter man sentenced to nine years for child sexual abuse material, say authorities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced that a Sumter County man has been sentenced for distributing and possessing child sexual abuse material. Mark Christopher Gainey is expected to serve nine years in prison.

Authorities say Gainey plead guilty to one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor in the 2nd Degree for distribution of child sexual abuse materials and one count of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor in the 3rd Degree for possession of sexual materials, in Sumter County.

In a release, the Attorney General’s office says in 2015, a special investigator was sent child sexual abuse material by the defendant via a file-sharing network. Gainey’s residence was identified as the location origin from which the files were being sent after receiving subscriber user information. 470,000 electronic files relating to children were seized from Gainey’s residence, says authorities. Gainey will be required to register as a Tier 2 sex offender after his release.