Clorox recalls 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— If you have Pine-Sol under your sink, listen up!

Clorox is recalling 37 million bottles of Pine-Sol that might have bacteria that could hurt people with compromised immune systems or people with external medical devices.

There aren’t any reports of people getting sick but eight different versions of Pine-Sol have been recalled.

You’ll find everything you need to know on the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s website.