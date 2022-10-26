“Halloween” actor to make appearance at local food drive

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The actor who plays Michael Myers in the 2018 release of Halloween and the sequels will take part in a special food drive today!

James Jude Courtney is partnering with Harvest Hope for It’s Scary to be Hungry food drive.

It is underway until 7 p.m., Oct. 26 at KJ’s market on Augusta Road.

They are working together to help feed kids facing hunger in the midlands.

You are encouraged to bring non-perishable food items like canned goods and cereal to the drive.