Prescription take back events happening Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Several police departments in the area in conjunction with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) are holding prescription drug take back events on Saturday.

The event will take place on October 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The take back is part of an annual event which offers free, anonymous disposal of unneeded medications at more than 4,000 local drop-off locations across the country.

Medications including tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs will be accepted but liquids (including intravenous solutions), syringes and other sharps, and illicit drugs will not be.

Several local law enforcement agencies are participating in this event:

The Columbia Police Department

Irmo Police Department

Newberry County Sheriff’s Office

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office

Sumter Police Department