Richland Library hosting talk with New York Times best-selling author

Richland Library is hosting a meet-the-author event featuring Stephen Graham Jones, a New York Times best-selling author on Nov. 4 from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The event will take place at the library’s Main branch at 1431 Assembly Street.

Jones is a Native-American, horror fiction writer and recipient of several awards including the Ray Bradbury Award from the Los Angeles Times and the Independent Publishers Award for Multicultural Fiction.

The NEA fellowship recipient is the author of The Only Good Indians and My Heart is a Chainsaw.

The author’s talk will be followed by a book signing and reception. His books will be available for purchase.

For more information about the event, visit www.richlandlibrary.com.