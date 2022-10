Cayce police search for woman accused of identity fraud

Cayce, SC (WOLO) — Cayce Police are currently looking for a woman accused of identity fraud.

Officers say 43-year-old Temeika Bell entered a bank in the area and used the victim’s name and social security number to open an account. Authorities say employees realized the alleged fraud before extensive damage was done.

If you know of Bell’s whereabouts, call Crimestoppers 1888-CRIME-SC.