Colonial Life Arena celebrates 20th anniversary!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Colonial Life Arena is celebrating it’s 20th anniversary! The arena, referred to as South Carolina’s “Crown Jewel,” has hosted many entertainment events over the years and remains the home of SC’s Men’s and Women’s Basketball teams.

The inaugural event will commence on November 22 and is open to the public. Since it first opened its doors for the SC Women’s Basketball season opener against Clemson, the arena has gone on to host concerts, comedy shows, family shows, and other events for more than eight million fans.

In a release provided to ABC Columbia news, General Manager of the Colonial Life Arena, Sid Kenyon, says, “It is genuinely a privilege to contribute to the cultural and economic success of Columbia and surrounding areas. It is equally exciting to look ahead to the next twenty plus years as we strive to provide additional cultural and economic stimulation for our University, city, region and state while offering a variety of events which may appeal to diverse audiences.”

In celebration of the milestone, the Arena is encouraging fans to submit their favorite memories to win a pair of tickets towards an event of their choice.

You can submit your entry HERE by Nov. 30 at 11:59 p.m..