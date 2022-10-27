UPDATE: Lexington Sheriff’s Dept. locate suspected gunman
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department announced they located and detained a suspected gunman who they were searching for in Leesville near Lawson Road.
According to authorities, a man who was transported to the hospital after being shot is expected to recover.
Deputies say they are interviewing the suspect and the operations around the search area have concluded.