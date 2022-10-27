Police searching for missing Columbia man

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Richland County Sheriff’s Department (RCSD) is searching for missing 39 year-old James Felder.

Authorities say he was last seen on Oct. 12 when he was leaving his job at Ft. Jackson. Family members have not had contact from Felder.

He was last scene driving a silver Chevy Impala with South Carolina tag RUP125. Felder has not returned to work.

The missing man is described as 6’01” tall and weights approximately 190 lbs.

If you have any information on where he can be located, police ask that you submit a tip to CrimeStoppers at crimesc.com or (803) 576-3000.