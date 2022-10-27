The Irmo Police Department is hiring police officers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Irmo Police Department announced they are hiring police officers.

In a Facebook post, the Department says applicants will need to meet certain requirements of the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy as well as pass a background check, physical exam and drug screening.

Salary is between $40,000-$44,000 a year depending on experience plus a $3,000 signing bonus for anyone hired with at least 3 years of law enforcement experience in South Carolina.

The Town of Irmo offers all officers a housing subsidy of $500 per month to police officers who live within the corporate town limits of Irmo. Take home vehicles are offered to officers who live within 20 miles of the town.

To obtain an application, contact the Irmo Police Department at (803) 781-8088. Submit your application by Friday, Nov. 18.



Visit www.townofirmosc.com. for more information