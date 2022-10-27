West Columbia PD warns of ongoing phone scam

West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The West Columbia Police Department is warning area residents of a scam they’ve received multiple reports about in an attempt to dupe you out of your hard earned money. Authorities say a caller(s) identifying themselves as Sergeant Myers with the West Columbia Police Department is contacting individuals and insisting you pay them money for either a fine or for a bond payment and that the money is to be paid using a gift card.

Police say no law enforcement jurisdiction will ever contact you by phone to make a payment for any reason and issues involving payment of any kind is handled at the police Department. Authorities say if the call is legitimately from an officer with a police department, call that division to verify they are attempting to get in touch with you. Officials remind anyone who may get a call similar to this to never give out personal information that can identify them, and do not reveal your personal financial data during a phone call. If you think you may have been the victim of this scam, or have question, officials ask that you contact them immediately.

You can reach the West Columbia Police Department by calling 803-794-0721.