Cayce PD hopes a sketch will lead to a man accused of breaking into an apartment

Cayce, SC (WOLO) — The Cayce Police Department is hoping the sketch of a man fitting the description of a possible suspect may help jog someone’s brain and help them identify a man accused of breaking into a unit at an area apartment complex. Police say on October 26, 2022 someone called police to report seeing a man cutting the screen of a window at the Alight Apartment Complex and was climbing inside.

Police say the victim told them the man had been standing outside of one of the units for more than two hours, this after they say stood outside looking through the window and even approached the door of the apartment numerous times.

Take a good look at the composite sketch of a man they believe is the suspect. Cayce Police say if this man looks familiar, or if you know who he is and have information about either the crime or his whereabouts, contact Cayce Police at (803) 794-0456, or you can submit an anonymous tip to crimestoppers at 1888-CRIME-SC.