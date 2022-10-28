Dominion Energy set to continue tree trimming activities

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—Dominion Energy is set to continue their tree trimming activities this week.

The activity will occur along overhead utility lines in several neighborhoods: Garners Ferry Road, Daphne Road, Patterson Road, Fountain Lake Road, Hair Street, and Abernathy Street.

According to a press release by the City of Columbia, “The purpose of the trimming activities is to increase safety and reliability of the electric service. Dominion Energy reported an 89% improvement in reliability in vegetation related outages in areas where trimming is completed compared to a year ago. The trimming guidelines include removing vegetation within 8-12 feet below and beside the power lines and up to 20 feet above the power lines.”

For more information about Dominion Energy’s tree trimming activities, visit www.dominionenergysc.com/treetrimming.

Citizens with concerns or questions should contact their 24-hour customer service center toll-free at 1-800-562-9308.