Rock pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis, singer of ‘Great Balls of Fire,’ dead at 87

The singer rose to fame alongside Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash.

ABC NEWS—Rock and roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis has died at 87.

The Louisiana-born Lewis was part of Memphis, Tennessee, label Sun Records’ roster of influential rock ‘n’ roll artists during the late 1950s, alongside Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Roy Orbison.

Jerry Lee, who was infamously nicknamed “The Killer,” rose to fame thanks to the classic songs “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Going On” and “Great Balls of Fire,” which peaked at No. 3 and No. 2, respectively, on the Billboard Hot 100. Both songs also topped the U.S. country charts.