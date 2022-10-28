Teen detained for shooting man, say Lexington deputies

Lexington County deputies have detained a teenager connected to a shooting Thursday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County deputies have detained a teenager connected to a shooting Thursday.

Deputies say the 17 year-old boy is accused of shooting a man near Lawson Road in Leesville.

He’s charged with second-degree assault and battery, and pointing and presenting a firearm. The victim is expected to recover.

Pelion Schools were placed on lock-down as a precaution.

The suspect was referred to the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice.