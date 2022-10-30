Richland County Sheriff’s Department shares tips for safe Trick or Treating

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) -If you are getting ready to Trick or Treat, there are some safety tips to keep in mind this Halloween.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department suggests the folllowing tips: Carry flashlights, wear bright or reflective costumes, and choose neighborhoods that are well lit.

Also, a reminder sex offenders in South Carolina are not allowed to have their lights on or answer the door for trick or treaters on Halloween. The sheriff’s department says stay in a group because bad guys are less likely to approach a group than actually someone walking alone.

“Go to some roads and streets that you know, you’re familiar with. Do not go to a neighborhood that you’re not familiar with and always make eye contact with people. I know a lot of adults go and stand by the end of the driveway and let the children run to the door and ring the doorbell but always pay attention to what your children are talking about to adults,” says Deputy Mohanad Gabr.

Parents can check neighborhoods for register sex offenders through the sheriff’s department website.