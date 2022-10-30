Sumter woman arrested in attempted murder case

(Source: Sumter Police Department)

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO) – Officers are working to sort out what led to an incident outside of a restaurant that left cars damaged, injuries suffered and a suspect charged, according to the Sumter Police Department.

The Sumter Police Department says 35-year-old Shatarica Michelle Unique Gray is charged with attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, driving under suspension and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries. She is being held in the local detention center.

On Sunday October 30th, officers were called after 3 a.m. to the Waffle House at 1350 Broad St. Investigators say according to witnesses Gray was involved in a confrontation with a security guard at the restaurant before she got into a minivan and then tried to hit the security guard but missed and instead hit an occupied vehicle. Other parked vehicles were damaged as a result and as the driver continued moving before eventually leaving.

Sumter Police says injuries were reported with one person taken to the hospital for treatment and later released. While officers were at the hospital checking on the injured, a woman matching the description of the suspect arrived for treatment for a minor injury.