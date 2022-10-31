Instagram users report service issue

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— According to outage-tracking site Downdetector, some Instagram users reported issues accessing the social media platform the morning of Oct. 31.

The number of reports dipped noticeably less than an hour later. Instagram confirmed in a tweet it was looking into the issue and apologized for the inconvenience.