Alleged robbery suspect wanted by Columbia Police Dept.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Terrell Carter following an alleged theft.
Investigators say Carter is accused of stealing a victim’s cell phone during a pre-arranged sale exchange that happened on Oct. 30 after 4:30 p.m.
The unharmed male victim says Carter displayed a gun before running away from the scene with the phone, according to Police.
This investigation is ongoing.