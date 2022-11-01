Alleged robbery suspect wanted by Columbia Police Dept.

The Columbia Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Terrell Carter following an alleged theft.
Source: Columbia Police Department

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Terrell Carter following an alleged theft.

Investigators say Carter is accused of stealing a victim’s cell phone during a pre-arranged sale exchange that happened on Oct. 30 after 4:30 p.m.

The unharmed male victim says Carter displayed a gun before running away from the scene with the phone, according to Police.

This investigation is ongoing.

