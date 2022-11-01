Sumter County Sheriff’s Office: wanted robbery suspect apprehended

SUMTER CO.,S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office say the last remaining wanted suspect who lured two victims into a home on Patricia Drive and robbed them at gunpoint has been apprehended.

Chryshaun McKenzie turned himself in to deputies late this afternoon, says the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say Jaquante Montgomery and Chryshaun Mckenzie were wanted in connection with the October 13th shooting. Both have been charged and the investigation will continue.

During the incident deputies say shots were fired and one person was critically injured.