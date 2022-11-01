Sumter County Sheriff’s Office: wanted robbery suspect apprehended

Deputies with the Sumter Co. Sheriff's Office say the last remaining wanted suspect who lured two victims into a home on Patricia Drive and robbed them at gunpoint has been apprehended.
Rob Dew,
Screen Shot 2022 11 01 At 44927 Pm

SUMTER COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

SUMTER CO.,S.C. (WOLO)– Deputies with the Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office say the last remaining wanted suspect who lured two victims into a home on Patricia Drive and robbed them at gunpoint has been apprehended.

Chryshaun McKenzie turned himself in to deputies late this afternoon, says the Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say Jaquante Montgomery and Chryshaun Mckenzie were wanted in connection with the October 13th shooting. Both have been charged and the investigation will continue.

During the incident deputies say shots were fired and one person was critically injured.

 

Categories: Local News, News, Sumter
Tags: , , ,

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android

Related Posts