Akintunde cracks some jokes for the First Sundays Comedy Show!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Bring your friends and family to laugh the night away at a special comedy event this weekend!

The First Sundays Comedy Show starts Sunday at 6 p.m. at the Britt Event Center at 533 Clemson Road, with free wings available at 5 p.m.

Curtis cracked some jokes with the event’s host, Akintunde. The comedian talked about how you can let loose and enjoy some live music and side splitting jokes from him and multiple comedians, including Marcus D. Wiley.

You can also enjoy the show virtually if you’re unable to make it.

For more information on how to get your tickets, visit the event’s website.