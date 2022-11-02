Cunningham responds to vote on abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham responded to the conference committee’s postponed vote on the abortion ban.

Cunningham told voters to “vote like freedom is on the line…because it is.”

Speaking specifically on women having the right to choose, Cunningham says he will not sign the legislation if it’s passed by lawmakers.

Cunningham will host a Countdown to Freedom rally in Sumter tonight at 5:30 pm.