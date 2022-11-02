Miami Chick-Fil-A switches employees to three-day work week

The labor shortage has a lot of businesses struggling to find employees, but a Miami Chick-Fil-A owner-operator may have discovered the secret sauce for staffing.

Justin Lindsey’s recipe for attracting employees was his idea to switch his employees to a three-day, 14-hour workweek. Not too long ago, business was booming for Lindsey, but his employees were getting burned out.

He says some of them were working 70 hours a week. So earlier this year, he overhauled the weekly schedules, dividing his staff of 38 into two groups and alternated weekly schedules into three-day blocks of 13-14 hour shifts.

Since making the change, Lindsey has been deluged with applications. He’s also seeing 100% retention at the management level.