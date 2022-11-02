The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office hosting Citizens Academy beginning Nov.10
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is hosting Citizens Academy beginning this month.
The event will begin on November 10 and the application deadline is November 8.
The Citizens Academy will give members of the community an in-depth look into local law enforcement.
They’ll also learn the foundations of basic law enforcement and experience some of the same training that deputies are required to perfect.