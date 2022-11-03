Branchville’s Lady Jackets are the 2022 Class A Lower State Champions

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WOLO)— Orangeburg County School District (OCSD) announced the Branchville Lady Jackets as this year’s Class A Lower State Champions.

The team has been undefeated with a 14-0 record under the leadership of Coach Ron Nester, who has previously won two private school state championships when he coached at Holly Hill Academy.

In a press release provided to ABC Columbia news, Superintendent of Orangeburg County School District Dr. Shawn D. Foster says, “Hats off to the Lady Jackets. Their tenacity, grit, and determination on and off the court are to be commended. I look forward to joining our community and cheering them on during the Championship match this Saturday.”

The champions are set to play against St. Joseph Catholic School on Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. at Dreher High School's campus.

Tickets can be purchased at https://gofan.co/app/school/SCHSL.