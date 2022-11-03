Columbia PD uses crisis negotiators to get barricaded man out of home

Image: CPD (Columbia Police use crisis negotiators in an attempt to get a man barricaded inside of a home to come out)

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department has been attempting to gain access to a man who has been barricaded inside of a home for more than four hours. According to the authorities, they received a call to respond to a home in the Wood Creek Farms community just after 4 p.m. Wednesday evening. CPD says the unidentified man inside of the home is “likely armed” and police say he has reportedly been exhibiting “erratic” behavior while refusing to come out of the home.

At last check (8:30 p.m.), CPD reported that the family is safe and unharmed. Police say they currently have teams of trained negotiators on the scene trying to speak with the individual while maintaining their distance in a safe location, along with additional resources police tell ABC Columbia News are on standby and within close proximity.

Teams of #ColumbiaPDSC officers are inside Wood Creek Farms neighborhood after a man, who’s likely armed refuses to come out of his home. He’s been displaying erratic behavior. Family members are safe & unharmed. Updates posted here. pic.twitter.com/6Nmo10PIRo — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) November 3, 2022

We will bring you updates on ABC Columbia News at 11 and on-line as soon as more details and or updates become available.