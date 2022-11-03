PepsiCo employee found dead at warehouse identified

Richland Co., SC (WOLO) — The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified an employee who died at the Pepsi Group Warehouse which is located along North Main Street Monday October 24, 2022. According to the County Coroner the victim who was found dead just after 11:30 at her place of business has now been identified as 21 year old Robyn Lockett of Blythewood, South Carolina.

No details were given concerning the manner or cause of death. Rutherford says they continue to work with the Columbia Police Department to “fully investigate this death.”

