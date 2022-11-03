Powerball Jackpot rises to $1.5 Billion

Estimated Jackpot$1.50 BillionCash Value: $745.9 Million

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Are you feeling lucky?

According to the Powerball, the estimated Jackpot is now at $1.5 Billion, this after no one won Wednesday night’s drawing.

The cash value of the prize will be roughly 745.9 million dollars.



The next drawing is Saturday and it is the second largest jackpot in Powerball history.

The South Carolina Education Lottery says the odds of winning the jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

They urge you to play responsibly.