Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– State election officials say South Carolinians are taking advantage of early voting in record numbers.

According to the SC Election Commission the record for most voters voting early in one day was broken Wednesday with almost 50,000 ballots cast.

By the end of the day Wednesday, officials say ,more than 431,000 people had voted early or voted absentee.

Early voting ends November 5th, Election Day is Tuesday, November 8th.