Solar energy company establishes operations in Newberry County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Reneweable energy company Ecoplexus announced they are investing $89 million into a new solar farm establishment in Newberry County.

The new facility will help develop solar projects for government and commercial markets, as well as designing, engineering, and financing renewable energy systems.

The company is committed to using renewable practices to lower carbon footprints and will generate up to 74.94 megawatts of renewable energy at the new establishment, according to a press release.

Ecoplexus operations are expected to be online in 2025.

For more information and to apply, visit the company’s careers page.