Couple convicted in homicides sentenced to life in prison

A couple convicted of killing five people in three states last year, including in South Carolina, has been sentenced to life in prison.

The Associate Press reports Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson both pled guilty for killing Simpson’s estranged husband in Chester County and Thomas Hardin in York County on the same day in May of last year.

They’re also accused of killing three more people in Missouri and Tennessee in the same month, where charges there are pending.

Investigators say Terry and Simpson will serve their sentences in South Carolina.